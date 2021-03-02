Alabama sees 652 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama confirmed an additional 652 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, taking the overall total to 494, 421.
Statewide, hospitalizations are at 631, a number not seen since June. Locally, Baptist Health is treating 49 patients and Jackson Hospital was treating 30 patients as of Monday.
There have been 60 additional deaths in the past 24 hours, and a reported total of 9,991 deaths since last March.
The state has administered 944,795 doses of the 1,403,845 vaccine doses it has received so far.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.