Alabama’s daily COVID-19 cases trending downward

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The number of new daily COVID-19 cases continues its downward trend in Alabama.
The state added 517 new cases Monday, its lowest increase this year. That brings its pandemic total to over 493,769.
Hospitalizations are also down to 651, a number the state hasn’t seen since June.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reports that 1,348,245 vaccine doses have been delivered as of Monday. There have been 920,566 doses administered.
As the state prepares for that shipment of new Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week, health experts are ensuring the public it’s safe and effective.
“If you actually look at the data dose per dose, this vaccine works as well in terms of preventing symptomatic COVID infection than the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine likely,” said Dr. Paul Goepfert, director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at UAB.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is most effective at preventing the most serious cases of the virus, meaning it can prevent hospitalizations and deaths.
