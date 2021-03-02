Dreary and cold today, more sun on the way

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Steady light to moderate rain will fall all day long today as an area of low pressure rides along I-10 to our south. While some heavier rain rates may occur at times, we aren’t expecting any significant flooding concerns. We could see some nuisance and minor flooding in spots like poor drainage areas, but nothing significant is expected despite picking up an areawide 1-2″ of rainfall. Good thing is there is no severe weather expected with this system, but a random rumble of thunder can’t be totally ruled out with the low being just to our south.