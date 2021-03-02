Dreary and cold today, more sun on the way

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Steady light to moderate rain will fall all day long today as an area of low pressure rides along I-10 to our south. While some heavier rain rates may occur at times, we aren’t expecting any significant flooding concerns. We could see some nuisance and minor flooding in spots like poor drainage areas, but nothing significant is expected despite picking up an areawide 1-2″ of rainfall. Good thing is there is no severe weather expected with this system, but a random rumble of thunder can’t be totally ruled out with the low being just to our south.
Temps will struggle to get much above 50, so be prepared for a chilly, raw and dreary Tuesday across all of Central Alabama. There will also be a bit of a breeze at times with some gusts up around 15-20 mph.
Rain will end around midnight from west to east, but low clouds will hang tough through the overnight hours. Those low clouds will be around tomorrow morning, but skies will turn sunnier by the afternoon as high pressure rolls in from the west. That sun will boost temps into the lower to perhaps middle 60s.
The end of the week and the upcoming weekend will be dry with the exception of a low-end chance of some showers Friday night into Saturday. Most of us will likely stay rain-free, but we will see more clouds than sun for both Friday and Saturday.
Then it’s all sunshine for the second half of the weekend and early next week!
Afternoon highs will be in the 60s to lower 70s each day over the next week, with overnight lows down in the upper 30s and lower 40s generally speaking. So don’t put that colder weather gear away quite yet.
The good news after today we don’t have any “chilly” afternoons in the forecast...nor do we have any subfreezing lows on the way!
