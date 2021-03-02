Family Dollar double homicide suspect arrested in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The man police believe to be responsible for a double homicide at a Family Dollar on Floyd Rd. in Columbus is in custody.
25-year-old Quartez Thomas was arrested Tuesday morning in Phenix City on two murder warrants, according to Columbus police.
Thomas is being charged in the deaths of 30-year-old Jasmine Trice and 28-year-old Kiera Williams.
Trice was pronounced dead on the scene Monday afternoon. Williams was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
Thomas is currently awaiting extradition to Columbus to face his charges.
