Family Dollar double homicide suspect arrested in Phenix City
By Alex Jones | March 2, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST - Updated March 2 at 11:26 AM

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The man police believe to be responsible for a double homicide at a Family Dollar on Floyd Rd. in Columbus is in custody.

25-year-old Quartez Thomas was arrested Tuesday morning in Phenix City on two murder warrants, according to Columbus police.

Thomas is being charged in the deaths of 30-year-old Jasmine Trice and 28-year-old Kiera Williams.

Trice was pronounced dead on the scene Monday afternoon. Williams was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

28-year-old Kiera Williams, one of two women killed in double homicide at Family Dollar (Source: Friend of Williams)

Thomas is currently awaiting extradition to Columbus to face his charges.

