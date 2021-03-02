Financial assistance available for Alabama renters struggling during pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New financial assistance is on the way for Alabama renters struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Monday, the state began accepting applications for the new “Emergency Rental Assistance Program.” The program’s goal is to help those who have struggled to pay rent or utility bills during the pandemic.
According to state officials, the money comes from the Federal Cares Act, which allocated Alabama 263 million for renter’s assistance. Recipients must meet specific income requirements to be eligible for assistance.
“The turn of eligibility in terms of payment assistance goes for a total of 15 months. So, we’re qualifying that in the order of how much they will be paid in 15 months,” David Young, the multi-family administrator from the Alabama housing finance authority, said.
If eligible, renters can receive a one-time payment enough to cover their current expenses, along with back-due rent and utility bills.
Landlords can also benefit by registering their property and indicating their tenants need assistance.
Those seeking to apply can do so online at the state’s emergency rental assistance website. You will want to have documents handy, proving your rent amount and loss of income.
The state began accepting applications at 8 a.m. Monday.
The care act also provides money for emergency rent assistance in Alabama’s largest counties, including Montgomery. Renters in those areas can still apply at the statewide website, and the state will transfer the applications over to their respective local programs.
