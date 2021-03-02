Florala man accused of sending explicit images to teen online

FLORALA, Ala. (WSFA) - A 21-year-old Florala man has been charged with transmitting obscene material to a child.
The Covington County Sheriff’s Office says they initiated and investigation on investigation concerning an internet crime against a child on Feb. 24.
Austin Lee-Tyler Hughes was developed as a suspect.
Investigators say he sent explicit images to a 14-year-old girl’s Facebook account. According to the sheriff’s office, Hughes also solicited her for sex.
Hughes was taken into custody at his Florala home after the investigation concluded on Monday. He was taken to the Covington County Jail.
In a news release, Sheriff Blake Turman said, “This type of crime occurs every day. For lack of better terms, it will make you question the moral compass of some people. The mere idea of knowingly sending explicit images to a child and asking for sex is incomprehensible. The men and women of the Covington County Sheriff’s Office are dedicated to identifying and investigating those involved. We use every resource available to filter out those who plague our community. Mr. Hughes is innocent until proven guilty and the dedicated men and women of the District Attorney’s Office will seek justice through due process.”
