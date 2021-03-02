Florala man accused of sending explicit images to teen online

In a news release, Sheriff Blake Turman said, “This type of crime occurs every day. For lack of better terms, it will make you question the moral compass of some people. The mere idea of knowingly sending explicit images to a child and asking for sex is incomprehensible. The men and women of the Covington County Sheriff’s Office are dedicated to identifying and investigating those involved. We use every resource available to filter out those who plague our community. Mr. Hughes is innocent until proven guilty and the dedicated men and women of the District Attorney’s Office will seek justice through due process.”