Reward being offered in 11-year-old Lee Co. girl’s 1999 murder

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - In January 1999, 11-year-old Shameka Ray was reported missing from her Lee County home. She was later found murdered on Judge Brown Rd. in Valley.
Shameka was a student at Beulah Elementary School when she was murdered.
22 years later and the person responsible for Shameka’s death have not been caught.
Governor Kay Ivey’s office is offering a $5,000 reward and CrimeStoppers will pay up to an additional $5,000 for a total of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the person or persons responsible for Shameka’s death.
Anyone with information on Shameka’s murder is asked to contact Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 334-864-4335.
