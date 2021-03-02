Selma prepares for clinic to provide second vaccine shots

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma is preparing to launch another round of its mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic, but only for those who need to return for their second dose.
Vaughan Regional Medical Center, which is managing the drive-up clinic, says it will run from Monday-Wednesday, March 8-10.
Those who got their first shot during the initial clinic on Feb. 8-10 will need to return to Bloch Park with their vaccination form and ID card.
Registration forms for 2nd doses are available on the hospital’s website.
The clinic runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and those taking part should refer to their paperwork for the day they should participate. If you’re unsure, however, you can return the same day of the week as your initial shot.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.