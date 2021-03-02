Troy University to open COVID-19 vaccination center with 2,000 doses

Officials said Troy has gotten 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and will give the doses based on ADPH’s eligibility guidelines. Those include people over 65 as well as first responders, corrections officers, food and agriculture workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, people in the education sector, childcare workers, those in the judiciary, and those with certain medical conditions outlined in the state’s plan.