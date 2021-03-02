Troy University to open COVID-19 vaccination center with 2,000 doses

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University has partnered with the Alabama Department of Public Health to open a COVID-19 vaccination distribution center.
University officials said vaccination efforts will begin on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Health Center, located next to the Trojan Center on Troy’s main campus.
Officials said Troy has gotten 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and will give the doses based on ADPH’s eligibility guidelines. Those include people over 65 as well as first responders, corrections officers, food and agriculture workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, people in the education sector, childcare workers, those in the judiciary, and those with certain medical conditions outlined in the state’s plan.
You must pre-register and schedule an appointment to be among those eligible for this vaccine distribution. You can do so by going to https://covid.troy.edu or by calling 1-800-414-5756.
You must bring proof of their eligibility to receive the vaccine, including identification and proof of employment in a job meeting current criteria.
Those who get the first dose will be given an appointment to return for the second dose of the vaccination process.
