Wahl elected chairman of Alabama Republican Party

New Alabama GOP chairman
By Associated Press | March 1, 2021 at 7:38 PM CST - Updated March 1 at 7:38 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - John Wahl, a butterfly farmer and state GOP officer, has been elected as the new chairman of the Alabama Republican Party.

Wahl replaces longtime chairwoman Terry Lathan who did not seek a fourth term. Wahl previously served as the ALGOP senior vice chairman.

He was a member of  Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s transition team.

In a statement Wahl said the party’s values of free speech, equal rights, family values, and fair elections are under attack.

