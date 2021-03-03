AUM gets $75K grant for community safety training

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $75,000 grant for Auburn University at Montgomery to help law enforcement, educators and community leaders reduce crime.
The governor’s office says AUM will use this money to train in crime reduction methods and community safety measures. Those who attend the training are expected to use that information to conduct their own “mini-trainings and workshops” in their communities.
“No community is immune from crime, but police, business owners and residents can take steps to discourage unlawful activity in their neighborhoods,” Ivey said in a news release. “I am pleased to award these grants and I commend those who attend this program and carry the message back to their communities.”
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from Justice Department funds.
“Gov. Ivey recognizes that we all want and deserve safe communities,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. “This grant is a step toward achieving the objective of safe cities, neighborhoods and schools.”
Ivey notified AUM Chancellor Carl A. Stockton that the grant was approved.
