2021 Calico Fort Arts and Crafts Fair canceled
Calico Fort Arts and Crafts Festival 2018. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | March 3, 2021 at 1:31 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 1:31 PM

FORT DEPOSIT, Ala. (WSFA) - A popular arts and crafts festival has been canceled for 2021 due to the ongoing health pandemic, organizers announced.

According to the Calico Fort Arts and Crafts Fair Facebook page, this year’s event has been canceled for “the safety and well-being” of those who would attend and be involved.

“It was a tough decision to make, and we reluctantly announce that we are cancelling the 2021 Calico Fort Arts and Crafts Fair,” organizers said.

The Fort Deposit Arts Council took into careful consideration the safety and well-being of all of our exhibitors,...

The Facebook post says the festival will be holding fundraisers throughout the year and hope to return in 2022.

