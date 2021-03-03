Coffee County man dead after apparent domestic incident

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after an apparent domestic violence incident, according to Coffee County Sheriff David T. Sutton.
The sheriff said officers were called to the 2800 block of County Road 545 in New Brockton Tuesday morning. When they arrived at the home, Wendy Lebaron, 54, told officers she had shot her husband during a domestic altercation.
Deputies found Steven Bruce Lebaron, 67, dead inside the home, Sutton added.
Wendy Lebaron was taken to Medical Center Enterprise for treatment of lacerations on her face.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Sutton said the incident remains under investigation by the department, the district attorney’s office, and the coroner.
