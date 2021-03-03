Hatcher wins Alabama Senate District 26 race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Kirk Hatcher is moving from Alabama’s House to the state Senate.
Hatcher, a Democrat, won Tuesday’s special election for Alabama’s District 26 Senate seat.
He defeated Republican William Greene with 78% of the vote. According to the Alabama secretary of state’s unofficial results, Hatcher got 4,565 votes while Greene got 1,254. There were eight write-in votes. Click here for full election results.
Hatcher is a current state representative. He was elected in 2018 to represent House District 78. There is no word yet on how his House seat will be filled.
During his state Senate campaign, Hatcher said the state has lost a lot of communal concern, “especially in terms of leadership that I recognized from growing up.”
He said focusing on education and economic development will provide more opportunities and help reduce crime.
After Tuesday’s victory, Hatcher said he’s looking forward to legislation in the Senate on gaming and a measure he’s created to help high school student-athletes with their image and likeness.
“The are pieces that are exciting to see because I think it’s, it’s legislation that people can get behind and can sink their teeth into, something that says these people really are working for the community and for our people here, not only in Montgomery but in the state of Alabama,” he said.
The District 26 seat was vacated in September 2020 when former state Sen. David Burkette resigned and pleaded guilty to a campaign violation.
District 26 covers much of Montgomery County.
Greene is a former Montgomery City Councilman and has worked in computer consulting for 30 years.
