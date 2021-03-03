Here comes the sunshine and warmer temperatures

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We got the worst weather day of the next week out of the way yesterday. No single day over the next 7 days features more than a 20% chance of rain, and no day will be as chilly or as gloomy as Tuesday. We do have low clouds around early this morning behind yesterday’s system, but those won’t stick around long, so the end result will be a mostly sunny day courtesy of high pressure moving in from the west. Temperatures will get boosted into the lower to perhaps middle 60s!