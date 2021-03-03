Here comes the sunshine and warmer temperatures

Only a slight shower chance exists Friday night into Saturday morning

Sunshine is back... but is it here to stay?! ☀️
By Tyler Sebree and Amanda Curran | March 3, 2021 at 5:03 AM CST - Updated March 3 at 12:36 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We got the worst weather day of the next week out of the way yesterday. No single day over the next 7 days features more than a 20% chance of rain, and no day will be as chilly or as gloomy as Tuesday. We do have low clouds around early this morning behind yesterday’s system, but those won’t stick around long, so the end result will be a mostly sunny day courtesy of high pressure moving in from the west. Temperatures will get boosted into the lower to perhaps middle 60s!

Clear skies will provide us with a chilly night in the upper 30s, but abundant sunshine will push temps to 70 degrees by Thursday afternoon!

Ample sun will send highs to around 70 on Thursday.
Friday and Saturday will be dry as well, but there is a low-end nonzero chance of a few light showers Friday night into early Saturday. Most of us will stay rain-free, but we will see mostly cloudy skies Friday and partly cloudy skies Saturday.

Temperatures will drop off by a few degrees courtesy of the additional cloud cover. Expect upper 60s Friday and middle 60s Saturday.

A few showers are possible Friday night into Saturday morning, but most of us should stay dry.
It’s still looking like all sunshine for the second half of the weekend and early next week! Temperatures will stay in the mid-60s on Sunday, rise into the upper 60s on Monday and then push 70 degrees by Tuesday.

Overnight lows over the next week will be down in the middle to upper 30s and lower 40s generally speaking.

More 30s are on the way, but no subfreezing temperatures are in the forecast.
So don’t put that colder weather gear away quite yet. The good news after today we don’t have any “chilly” afternoons or subfreezing mornings in the extended forecast.

