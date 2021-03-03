Highway 82 in Prattville to be expanded to 4 lanes

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s a project that has been in the works for decades.
“For my understanding, since the 1950 and 60s it’s been discussed,” Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie said.
The bypass in Prattville between state Highway 31 and 82 has always needed to be four lanes.
It could never be done due to lack of funding. Now, thanks to the Rebuild Alabama Act providing $11 million, the work can now begin.
On Tuesday, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Transportation said 21 projects would receive $4.93 million through the Rebuild Alabama Act.
The four lanes will connect two miles down to the other four-lane road near where International Paper Mill is in Prattville.
“What they’ll do is go on the right side and they’ll build two new lanes, two new bridges put all of that in place, and then shift the traffic over, and then replace the bridges on the other side,” District 30 Sen. Clyde Chambliss said.
It is believed with this expansion it is going to make it much safer for drivers.
“When you can separate the cars, as you can see in the background, then you can separate the cars going in different directions. With a four-lane its much safer for our citizens,” Chambliss said.
The extension of the roadway could bring an economist boost to Prattville.
“I know we got some eateries and any time you have these commuters going back and forth, whether it’s for work or for pleasure, you know your eatery are right there in the right spot. They can see a positive impact on that,” Gillespie said.
The work is expected to start this summer and take three years to complete.
The Rebuild Alabama Act passed in 2019 and has provided millions of dollars’ worth of road widening and resurfacing statewide.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.