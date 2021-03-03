Macon County EMA gives update on vaccine sites

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County officials updating information on how eligible residents can get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Macon County Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee says the county has partnered with CVS pharmacy to make vaccines available. Lee says the CVS location in Tuskegee will administer the vaccine.
Vaccine appointments can be made through CVS.com or by calling 800-746-7287.
There are also several other CVS locations throughout the state administering vaccines. Currently, Camden, Evergreen, Jackson and Union Springs CVS locations have available appointments.
Residents can still receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Macon County Health Department, Prime Health Care and in the office of private physicians, Lee added.
