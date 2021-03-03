Pandemic provides tough battle for Alabama’s children

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A national study has just come out showing many of America’s children have struggled through the pandemic, including those in Alabama.
The Save The Children report made some troubling observations about many of Alabama’s youngest citizens. The study shows children in the state struggled with the analysis based on hunger, lack of tools for remote learning and families who had difficulty making ends meet.
“It’s the first time I’ve seen the study and I think it’s spot on,” said VOICES Executive Director Stephen Woerner.
It’s not a big surprise to Woerner or the child advocacy organization.
“It’s the only good data that is out right now,” Woerner explained. “The Census Bureau data and using that as the data is what everyone else is looking at.”
The Save The Children report says its study was conducted over a four-month period ending in 2020.
Alabama was not alone. The same report indicated children in Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas and New Mexico had a tough time, too. Kids in places like Minnesota, Utah, Washington, New Hampshire and North Dakota did better.
“When you look at the compounding nature of many of these challenges, they are going to hit our low income families hard,” said Woerner.
Medical experts say it appears Alabama may be in the end game of the pandemic but that doesn’t mean the problems the children faced will go away, not by a long shot, according to Woerner.
“We’re going to see the impact of this pandemic not when the economy comes back around but years, if not decades,” he said.
To put all this in perspective, the study also says 17 million children in America are hungry right now, six million more since the COVID outbreak started.
