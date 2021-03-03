Report: Montgomery has highest business confidence rating in the state

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery is leading the state in a business confidence rating.
The Alabama Business Confidence Index has Montgomery topping all other cities in the state in the first quarter of 2021.
The index comes from the University of Alabama’s Center for Business and Economic Research.
Montgomery outperformed the other cities with a score of 58.6 for 2021′s first quarter. According to the report, this index is 2.9 points below the metro’s fourth quarter in 2020 and “indicates expectations for a continuation of economic growth.”
“This quarter, panelists in Montgomery are forecasting improvements in the Alabama economy and increased industry sales and profits with strong confidence. The metro’s only neutral index is for capital expenditures, indicating expectations for a continuation of last quarter’s levels of capital spending,” the report states.
At Tuesday’s Montgomery City Council meeting, city leaders said this high confidence shows that the city is cultivating a climate where businesses may grow and thrive.
City leaders said they are working with national and international companies daily to put Montgomery on better ground.
“As we try to grow our presence beyond just the service and manufacturing sector and the health care sector, and certainly the government sector, we want to let entrepreneurs know that this is the place that, in particular time of remote work, has the talent, has the capacity, has the interest to work with them to help them and get their ideas into the marketplace,” said Mayor Steven Reed.
Leaders also say the city’s sales and alcoholic taxes continue to trend up while lodging and gas tax revenue remains down year over year.
