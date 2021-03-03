University of Montevallo will return to full in-person classes this fall

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Montevallo will return to a traditional, in-person class model for the Fall 2021 semester.
Leaders made the decision through utilizing the guidance of state and national medical experts and in consideration of wider distribution of vaccines nationwide.
With the announcement, new and returning students will be able to register and plan their courses for the fall semester.
“We look forward to the fall semester with a deep sense of gratitude for the sacrifices all our students, faculty and staff made to get us here,” said Dr. John W. Stewart III, UM president. “Our COVID-19 Task Force worked tirelessly with faculty and staff colleagues across campus to keep our students safe and to do what Montevallo has done best since 1896 – teaching, learning and preparing students for meaningful lives and successful careers.”
