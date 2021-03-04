ASU, Tuskegee to again meet for Turkey Day Classic after nearly a decade

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Nearly a decade has passed since the Alabama State Hornets and Tuskegee University Golden Tigers have met up for a Thanksgiving Day showdown. That’s about to change.
ASU’s 2021 football schedule will feature the renewal of a rivalry at the Turkey Day Classic against the Golden Tigers.
The Hornets and Golden Tigers will meet on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, inside ASU Stadium. It will be the 89th meeting between the two schools.
The last time the two teams faced each other in the Turkey Day Classic was in 2012. The Hornets and Golden Tigers last played each other outside of the classic in Sept. 2019.
“This is exciting news for our fans and alumni,” Alabama State Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jennifer Lynne Williams said. “Alabama State and Tuskegee have a long-standing tradition of playing on Thanksgiving, with the game being one of the most historic classics in the country. We look forward to hosting them again at ASU Stadium.”
Alabama State will kick off the fall season against Miles in the annual Labor Day Classic at ASU Stadium on Sept. 4. Following that game, the Hornets will travel to the Plains to face Auburn on Sept. 11.
Alabama State opens conference play at home on Sept. 25 against new conference foe Bethune-Cookman on Greek Day in Montgomery. The meeting between the two is the first since 2012 and will be the 16th meeting all-time.
The Southwestern Athletic Conference, or SWAC, Championship game is set for Dec. 4.
Alabama State’s 2021 schedule:
- Sept 4: Alabama State vs. Miles College
- Sept. 11: Alabama State at Auburn
- Sept. 25: Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman
- Oct. 2: Alabama State at Florida A&M
- Oct. 9: Alabama State vs. UAPB
- Oct. 16: Alabama State at Jackson State
- Oct. 30: Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M
- Nov. 6: Alabama State at Prairie View A&M
- Nov. 13: Alabama State at Mississippi Valley State
- Nov. 20: Alabama State vs. Texas Southern
- Nov. 25: Alabama State vs. Tuskegee
SWAC pushed all scheduled fall contests in 2020 to spring 2021 due to COVID-19.
