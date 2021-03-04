Driver charged after reports of gunfire, single-vehicle crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was charged after Montgomery police were called to a single-vehicle crash Wednesday.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Eric Haskins, 26, has been charged with possession of marijuana first-degree.
Coleman says officers were called to the Cloverdale area around 8:30 p.m. after a report of gunshots. Around 9 p.m., officers were then called to Mulberry and East Second Street on a report of a single-vehicle crash.
Coleman says at the scene of the wreck, officers talked with the driver who told officers his vehicle was damaged by gunfire and he had inadvertently struck a power pole.
Haskins, the driver of the vehicle, was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Coleman says additional charges are pending.
