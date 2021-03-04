Fugitive wanted in Montgomery, Autauga County in custody

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A wanted fugitive is now in police custody.
Carlos R. Coleman was wanted by the Montgomery Police Department on a charge of third-degree escape.
Information on that escape was not disclosed.
Police say an anonymous tip led U.S. marshals to Coleman Wednesday afternoon. Police say they found him at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Narrow Lane Road. According to police, Coleman tried to jump off the balcony when the tsk force approached, but he was taken into custody without incident before he could jump.
Police say Coleman also had outstanding warrants with the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office for unlawfully breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and theft of property.
