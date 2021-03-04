Gorgeous weather going nowhere

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a beautiful and sun-filled Wednesday, the forecast gets even better for today. After a cold start in the middle and upper 30s, abundant sunshine will send temperatures into the lower 70s!
To make things even better -- the wind will be calm with high pressure pretty much right over our heads.
Some high clouds will stream in from the west late tonight, but temperatures will still fall into the lower 40s. Those clouds will increase further over the course of the morning hours Friday. The result will be a mainly cloudy afternoon.
Temperatures will still reach the upper 60s despite the cloudiness.
There is still a very low chance of a few light showers Friday night into early Saturday, but most of us still look to stay rain-free. The clouds will break apart a bit for Saturday, leading to a partly cloudy and slightly cooler day around 64 degrees.
It’s all sunshine then for Sunday and Monday before partly cloudy skies reenter the forecast by Tuesday.
Temperatures will stay in the mid-60s on Sunday, push 70 degrees on Monday, and then return to the 70s starting Tuesday.
In fact, by the middle of next week we’re probably looking middle and upper 70s for most locations!
Overnight lows over the next week will be chilly in the 30s and 40s. Saturday night, Sunday night and Monday night could bring at least a chance of frost, so remember, to not plant anything just yet!
