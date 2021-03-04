LEAD Academy to return to in-person classes

“The health and safety of our students have always been and will continue to be the number one priority of the Board and administration of LEAD Academy,” said Charlotte Meadows, Chairman of the LEAD Academy Board. “As we return to full traditional learning, the continued safety of the students and staff will remain a priority with daily sanitization of the facilities, social distancing, and required facemasks while on campus. We are excited about having all students back on campus and the opportunity to provide them with a traditional education.”