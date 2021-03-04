LEAD Academy to return to in-person classes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Administrators with Montgomery’s LEAD Academy have confirmed they will return to traditional in-person learning after spring break.
According to a released statement by the charter school, students will return to campus on March 29 at which time virtual learning will no longer be offered. All students will be required to return to campus.
“Starting in March of last year, public education changed as we knew it,” explained Erik Estill, LEAD Academy Executive Director. “The rise of COVID-19 created a new set of obstacles that every school has been challenged with overcoming. Data is finally showing a significant downward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases in our area and we believe it is finally safe for our students to have the opportunity to receive direct, in-person instruction from their teachers.”
School officials said the decision was made after data showed a significant downward trend of COVID-19 cases in the Montgomery area.
“The health and safety of our students have always been and will continue to be the number one priority of the Board and administration of LEAD Academy,” said Charlotte Meadows, Chairman of the LEAD Academy Board. “As we return to full traditional learning, the continued safety of the students and staff will remain a priority with daily sanitization of the facilities, social distancing, and required facemasks while on campus. We are excited about having all students back on campus and the opportunity to provide them with a traditional education.”
LEAD Academy says it will continue to monitor cases of COVID-19 and adjust plans accordingly.
