Man charged in February Millbrook shooting denied reduced bond

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man arrested in February after allegedly firing a gun during a disturbance has made a court appearance, according to the Millbrook Police Department.
Carlos Young, 25, of Millbrook, asked a judge for reduced bond but was denied. The cases against him have since been found over to the Elmore County Grand Jury.
Young is charged with discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle, first-degree criminal mischief, six counts of reckless endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and violation of license to carry a pistol.
Millbrook police responded to a disturbance call at a business on Main Street on Feb. 10. The police department said as officers were trying to defuse the situation, more people tried to get involved.
Police said as they were dispersing those not directly involved in the incident, a person traveling south on Main Street fired several rounds from a gun in the direction of someone leaving the scene.
A car chase ended with Young’s arrest on the Alabama River Parkway. Investigators found the gun between the scene and the traffic stop, according to police.
According to investigators, one of the rounds hit a car parked at a nearby business.
Young remains behind bars at the Elmore County Jail under a $168,000 cash bond.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.