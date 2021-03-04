Mercy House receives $30K donations from Sabel Steel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mercy House received a $30,000 donation from Sabel Steel Wednesday.
Mercy House has been ministering to Montgomery since 2018. Last month, WSFA donated our former home on 12 East Delano Avenue to the non-profit.
Since it started serving Montgomery, Mercy House has become a “ministry about people” (MAP), serving this community from every angle. During the day, the house is a shelter for the homeless, but also a gathering spot for young people in the neighborhood.
“And just to know that people get behind the fact that we are going to point people to the purpose that we feel God has for them. Point them to a higher means and get them off of going nowhere. Just going through life on a dead end track. We are going to point them to destiny, a hope and a future,” said Mercy House Executive Director Ken Austin.
“Whenever we can we like to give back to the community. This really spoke to us when we were going through charities trying to pick some. This one really spoke to us because what they are doing is so great,” said Sabel Steel Branch Manager and Co-owner Sean Sabel.
Sabel Steel is celebrating their 165th year.
