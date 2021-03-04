2 middle school students arrested in Tuscaloosa after “shooter’s list” discovered

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police have arrested two students from Northridge Middle School following an investigation into a “shooter’s list.”
Police were called to the school Wednesday when administrators became aware that a list with students’ names on it had been circulating.
An investigator said one of the authors of the list called it a “shooter’s list.”
Two juveniles were charged with criminal conspiracy, which is a felony.
No weapons have been recovered in the investigation.
Police are still executing search warrants in the case. Both students were booked into the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Facility.
