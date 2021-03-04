Ivey relaxes nursing home visitor policies

Asked for comment, Gov. Ivey’s press secretary, Gina Maiola said “we respect that our nursing homes are taking certain precautions to protect some of our most vulnerable citizens. However, like the governor acknowledged today, our seniors have had additional burdens in dealing with restrictions and not seeing their loved ones. We have targeted the initial vaccine doses to that population, as well as provided needed support in terms of PPE, testing, among other things. Governor Ivey believes that we need to take reasonable steps, when appropriate, to help these folks see their family and loved ones and get closer to normal life.”