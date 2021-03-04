Ivey relaxes nursing home visitor policies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Nursing Home Association is reacting to news that Gov. Kay Ivey has loosened some COVID-19 restrictions, including on the number of visitors nursing home patients and residents will be allowed.
Ivey said Thursday, as she extended Alabama’s COVID-19 health orders to April 9, that some restrictions would be relaxed. Among them, those in nursing homes will be allowed visits from as many as two caregivers.
Despite the governor’s statement, the drop in cases, and the vaccine rollout, the Alabama Nursing Home Association said there has been no change in the federal visitation restrictions.
The association said nursing homes have experienced a “dramatic improvement” in their fight against COVID-19, and the CDC has shown cases have declined 93 percent. But ANHA pointed out that nursing homes must continue to follow the CMS visitation guidance issued in September.
“The declining cases are a welcome sign, and we hope they point to brighter days ahead,” Alabama Nursing Home Association President & CEO Brandon Farmer said. “The vaccine rollout has been successful, and our member nursing homes continue to follow infection control guidance from the state and federal governments. We think these factors are contributing to the decline in cases.”
The federal guidance states nursing homes must meet the following criteria to allow limited indoor visitation:
- Have no new onset of COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days and not be currently conducting outbreak testing.
- Limit the number of visitors per resident, limit the number of visitors in the building at one time and limit visitors’ movement inside the building.
- Visitors must wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose and practice social distancing while visiting their loved one during their entire visit.
- Even if the nursing home meets these criteria, it can’t allow indoor visitation if the county COVID-19 positivity rate is greater than 10%.
- CMS allows nursing homes to require additional infection control measures such as COVID-19 testing or proof of a recent negative test.
Failure to follow the CMS guidance can result in penalties for nursing homes, ANHA added.
The nursing home association said two of three COVID-19 vaccine clinics have been held through the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program. The third clinic is ongoing, though many nursing homes have held it already.
“We appreciate Governor Ivey and Dr. Harris for continuing to work with nursing homes and helping us open visitation for our residents and families,” Farmer said. “We know how important it is for nursing home residents to be able to visit their loved ones in-person and have been working to reopen our doors since CMS first restricted visitation in March 2020. We hope the federal government will soon review and revise the guidance in light of the declining cases and vaccine uptake. Until then, we are encouraging our members to hold in-person visits as long as the nursing home can meet the federal requirements.”
Asked for comment, Gov. Ivey’s press secretary, Gina Maiola said “we respect that our nursing homes are taking certain precautions to protect some of our most vulnerable citizens. However, like the governor acknowledged today, our seniors have had additional burdens in dealing with restrictions and not seeing their loved ones. We have targeted the initial vaccine doses to that population, as well as provided needed support in terms of PPE, testing, among other things. Governor Ivey believes that we need to take reasonable steps, when appropriate, to help these folks see their family and loved ones and get closer to normal life.”
