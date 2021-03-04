Troy University’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens Thursday

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University will begin distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible members of the public Thursday.
University officials say the clinic will begin at 9 a.m. at the Health Center, located next to the Trojan Center on Troy’s main campus.
You must pre-register and schedule an appointment to be among those eligible for this vaccine distribution. You can do so by going to https://covid.troy.edu or by calling 1-800-414-5756. You must also bring proof of eligibility to receive the vaccine, including identification and proof of employment in a job meeting current criteria.
The clinic is a partnership between the university and the Alabama Department of Public Health. University officials say the clinic received 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and will give them based on ADPH’s eligibility guidelines.
Currently, the state remains in Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution timeline. Those eligible include people over 65 as well as first responders, corrections officers, food and agriculture workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, people in the education sector, childcare workers, those in the judiciary, and those with certain medical conditions outlined in the state’s plan.
Those who get the first dose will be given an appointment to return for the second dose of the vaccination process, university officials added.
