US traffic deaths spike even as pandemic cuts miles traveled

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2020, file photo provided by the Corvallis Police Department is the scene where an Oregon man crashed a Tesla while going about 100 mph, destroying the vehicle, a power pole and starting a fire when some of the hundreds of batteries from the vehicle broke windows and landed in residences in Corvallis, Ore. Dylan Milota, who survived the crash, was driving the 2019 Tesla S when he lost control. Pandemic lockdowns and stay-at-home orders kept many drivers off U.S. roads and highways in 2020. But those who did venture out found open lanes that only invited reckless driving, leading to a sharp increase in traffic-crash deaths across the country. (Source: Corvallis Police Department via AP, File)