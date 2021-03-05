ADPH addresses issues with MainStreet clinics running out of 2nd vaccine doses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris addressed a wide range of topics during a COVID-19 update Friday, including issues surrounding clinics that are struggling to find second doses for a number of patients who are still waiting.
Harris said the Alabama Department of Public Health has gotten a number of calls in regards to Main Street Family Care clinics, which it has partnered with to administer vaccine doses around the state.
“They, it appears, used a number of their doses assigned for second doses as primary doses, which sort of creates a shortfall in people who need to come back for second doses,” Harris explained.
The health officer said ADPH has had “many, many conversations with them this week,” and said the state is doing its best to try to help “to the extent we’re able to do that.”
ADPH has asked MainStreet Family Care not to give out any additional first doses at this time “but to use any available supply for second doses. We’re trying to get them on an allocation that can help people get caught up.”
Harris said ADPH has also reached out to other providers, including county health departments, asking if they can help should they have any extra capacity. Some have been able to assist while others have not.
Betsy Stewart, the chief sales and marketing officer at MainStreet, said the clinic is still waiting on ADPH to confirm how many doses it can provide and when it could expect them to arrive.
Stewart said on Tuesday that about 1,300 patients were affected, but, as of Friday, about 600 have found second doses at other locations. That leaves about 800 still waiting to reschedule an appointment.
