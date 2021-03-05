Alabama administering 100K COVID-19 vaccines weekly, health officer says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris held his weekly news conference on Friday to provide updates on where the state stands in its fight against COVID-19.
Harris said the state is now administering over 100,000 vaccine doses per week as suppliers continue ramping up their production, though he cautioned there’s still not enough to vaccinate everyone yet.
The state health officer said the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health indicates 1,035,868 doses have been administered, including the first 61 doses from the new Johnson & Johnson one shot vaccine.
Alabama has been able to increase the number of vaccine providers to 120 across the state, thanks in part to the 40,000 initial J&J doses that have been allocated to the state, according to Harris.
He said CVS is now offering vaccinations at 66 stores around the state with each getting 100 doses of the J&J drug for a one-time allocation.
Harris cautioned that no more J&J doses are expected to be delivered to Alabama in March.
Even as three different vaccines are now available, Harris urged residents not to try to pick and choose which one they get, saying they’re all effective.
He said as production ramps up, Alabama should have plenty of product within the next month to six weeks.
Harris said ADPH is also working with the Alabama National Guard on an effort to set up mobile vaccination clinics, especially in rural areas, that could provide up to 1,000 shots per day. Details on that plan are still being developed.
He also said ADPH is developing a campaign to reach minority groups that have “vaccine hesitancy” which would include billboards and yard signs that urge them to get their shots.
On Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey extended the state’s current mask order until April. She added it would be the final time the order would be extended.
Ivey, who spoke along with Harris, said her decision to keep the mask mandate in place was so businesses have ample time to implement policies of their own and to make any adjustments they would like ahead of April 9.
Harris said he was happy the extension will go through the spring break and Easter periods to give the state more time to vaccinate additional residents. He continued to urge caution and vigilance during these times when people tend to gather.
Ivey also announced other changes that loosen the constraints of the health order. Those affect hospitals and nursing homes, senior citizen centers, restaurants and bars, as well as summer camps.
