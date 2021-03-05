Balloon release for 4 killed in February house fire in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The four people who died in a house fire last month were honored Thursday.
A balloon release was held in memory of the family. Supporters sent baby blue balloons to the sky from downtown Montgomery.
“To see the support of the community come out today because we know, there’s there’s there’s healing and fellowship, there’s healing in support, there’s healing and love. So it warms my heart today to be able to be here and see how the community is coming together to respond to a tragic situation to try to help make it better,” said Flatline Church at Chisholm Pastor Dewayne Rembert.
The fire happened at a home on Gibson Street near Lower Wetumpka Road on Feb. 23.
Investigators have declined to identify the victims.
So far, authorities have not released a cause to the fire.
