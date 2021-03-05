Baptist Health releases updated visitor policy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Baptist Health released an updated visitor policy Friday in response to updated guidelines from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.
Ivey announced changes to the state’s COVID-19 health order Thursday, which included an extension of the mask mandate and hospitals allowing two visitors at a time per patient instead of one.
The following visitor policies took effect Friday at Baptist Health facilities:
- Patients admitted to the hospital will be allowed two (2) visitors at a time. Only two (2) visitors are allowed per calendar day, and swapping of visitors within the same calendar day is prohibited.
- Hospital-based Outpatient Procedure (endoscopy, outpatient surgery, interventional radiology, etc.) patients will be allowed two (2) visitors during pre-procedure preparations after the patient has been placed in a treatment room. Visitors will be required to leave the procedure area at the direction of the care team and remain outside the facility until the patient has completed recovery and is ready for discharge. At this time, visitors may be brought in to be present for the discharge process. Visitors will not be allowed to wait inside the facility.
- Emergency Department (ED) patients (Not including COVID-19/Patient Under Investigation (PUI) will be allowed one (1) visitor during their stay in the ED, with the exception of pediatric patients who are allowed two (2) parents/guardians. Lobby visitation may be restricted as needed. All ED visitors will be screened prior to entering the facility (a visitor will not be allowed to enter if he/she does not pass screening) and must follow all guidelines below.
- Critical Care/ICU patient visitation will be discussed upon admission.
- Clergy may visit at the patient’s request. Limit of two (2) persons in the patient’s room at any time.
More information is available on Baptist Health’s website.
According to Baptist, visitation will be prohibited to all COVID-19/PUI patients. Exceptions may be granted in compassionate care situations, such as OB patients, NICU, and end-of-life scenarios.
