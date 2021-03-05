Cloudy Friday, then a slightly cooler weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds are streaming in from the west this morning well ahead of an area of low pressure back in North Texas. Expect the cloud cover to become heavier through the morning, leading to a mostly cloudy afternoon. Despite the extra cloud cover, temperatures will still end up in the lower 70s later today. That area of low pressure will dive southeastward toward the northern Gulf of Mexico later today and tonight. That will likely keep any rain to our south. We can’t totally rule out a few sprinkles or perhaps a passing shower in South Alabama tonight, though.
The clouds will break apart a bit by Saturday afternoon, leading to a partly cloudy and slightly cooler day in the middle 60s.
The second half of the weekend is all sunshine and just a hair below average. Temperatures will top out around 65 once again.
Temperatures head back toward 70 degrees again by Monday under sunny skies, then head into the 70s starting Tuesday. In fact, by the middle of next week we’re looking at middle and upper 70s.
Some lower 80s even look possible by the end of next week! Skies will generally feature a mix of sun and clouds each afternoon beginning Tuesday.
Overnight lows will stay chilly in the 30s and 40s. Saturday night, Sunday night and Monday night could bring a chance of some frost, so remember to not plant anything just yet!
