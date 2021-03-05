Cloudy Friday, then a slightly cooler weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds are streaming in from the west this morning well ahead of an area of low pressure back in North Texas. Expect the cloud cover to become heavier through the morning, leading to a mostly cloudy afternoon. Despite the extra cloud cover, temperatures will still end up in the lower 70s later today. That area of low pressure will dive southeastward toward the northern Gulf of Mexico later today and tonight. That will likely keep any rain to our south. We can’t totally rule out a few sprinkles or perhaps a passing shower in South Alabama tonight, though.