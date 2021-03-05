CVS expands list of Alabama locations offering COVID-19 vaccines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Over 50 CVS Pharmacy locations across Alabama are now accepting appointments to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
According to the CVS Pharmacy website, 55 CVS locations are administering vaccines by appointment. In February, the company announced it would offer vaccine appointments in Bullock, Chambers, Clarke, Conecuh, Hale, Lawrence, Macon, Mobile and Wilcox counties but would expand once more supply was made available.
Those looking to be vaccinated must pre-register at CVS.com, through the CVS Pharmacy app, or by calling 800-746-7287. An appointment time and location will be provided during sign-up.
Below is a list of locations offering COVID-19 vaccines and whether or not the location is available for appointments:
- Anniston- Available
- Attalla- Available
- Auburn- Available
- Bayou la Batre- Available
- Bessemer- Fully Booked
- Birmingham- Fully Booked
- Camden- Available
- Center point- Fully Booked
- Centreville- Available
- Citronelle- Available
- Cullman- Available
- Daphne- Available
- Demopolis- Available
- Dothan- Available
- Evergreen- Available
- Florence- Available
- Fultondale- Available
- Gadsden- Available
- Greensboro- Available
- Gulf shores- Available
- Guntersville- Available
- Haleyville- Available
- Hanceville- Available
- Harvest- Available
- Homewood- Fully Booked
- Hoover- Fully Booked
- Hueytown- Fully Booked
- Huntsville- Available
- Jackson- Available
- Lanett- Fully Booked
- Leeds- Fully Booked
- Madison- Available
- Meridianville- Available
- Midfield- Fully Booked
- Millbrook- Available
- Mobile- Available
- Montevallo- Fully Booked
- Montgomery- Available
- Moulton- Fully Booked
- Opelika- Available
- Oxford- Available
- Ozark- Available
- Pelham- Fully Booked
- Pike road- Available
- Prattville- Available
- Russellville- Available
- Saraland- Available
- Semmes- Available
- Spanish fort- Available
- Sylacauga- Available
- Tallassee- Available
- Tuscaloosa- Available
- Tuskegee- Available
- Union springs- Available
- Vestavia- Fully Booked
Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided, according to CVS.
Supply for the limited rollout comes directly from the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. There will be approximately 11,700 total weekly doses available.
