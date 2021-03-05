‘Fruit’ documentary to air Saturday night on WSFA 12 News

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new documentary featuring Valiant Cross Academy and highlighting youth mentorship in Montgomery will air Saturday at 7 p.m. on WSFA 12 News.
“Fruit” is based on a book by co-authors Ricardo Bates and Anthony Brock, the founder and head of school at Valiant Cross Academy.
“Fruit” tells the story of the power mentoring can have on Black youth.
You can watch the documentary live from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday on WSFA 12 News or livestreaming here.
See a preview of the documentary here:
