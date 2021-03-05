I-85 NB clear after tractor trailer crash between Tuskegee, Auburn

A viewer photo shows the tractor trailer off the roadway along I-85 northbound between Tuskegee and Auburn. (Source: Debreshia Randolph)
By WSFA Staff | March 5, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 6:25 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A stretch of interstate between Tuskegee and Auburn has reopened after being partially blocked Friday afternoon.

Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee said the crash involved a tractor trailer in the northbound lanes near mile marker 45. That’s about five miles south of Auburn.

No other details were available, though a WSFA 12 News viewer did provide a photo showing the 18-wheeler off the roadway in the woodline near the interstate.

No other details on the crash or any injuries were immediately available.

