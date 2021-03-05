Man charged with murder in Millbrook shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been charged in a fatal Millbrook shooting, police announced.
According to Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson, Ki-Juan Wyatt, 25 of Prattville, has been charged with murder and robbery first-degree.
The charges are related to the shooting death of Lewis Lucas. The shooting took place Thursday in the 4100 block of Abrams Drive.
Johnson says officers found Lucas at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. Lucas was treated at the scene by Millbrook fire personnel and taken to Prattville Emergency Room. He was later taken to Baptist South, where he died.
Police took Wyatt into custody Thursday evening, Johnson added. He was transported to the Elmore County Jail, where he remains under a $210,000.00 bond.
At the time of his arrest, Johnson says Wyatt was also wanted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on an outstanding felony Failure to Appear Warrant associated with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle charge.
