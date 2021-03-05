Man dead after shooting in Millbrook

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead after a shooting Thursday, according to Millbrook police.
Police said officers responded to the 4100 block of Abrams Drive regarding a report of a subject shot. On scene, officers found 27-year-old Lewis Lucas, of Millbrook, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Lewis was treated at the scene by Millbrook fire personnel and taken to Prattville Emergency Room, according to police. He was later taken to Baptist South, where he died. He was pronounced dead following surgery.
Police say the incident is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the Millbrook Police Department at (334) 285-6832 or call the Secret Witness Line at (334) 285-8500.
