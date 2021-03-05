Pandemic within a pandemic: Groups raise awareness about domestic violence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s described as a pandemic within a pandemic, and there are many experts who are very concerned. The pressures of staying home coupled with the stresses of the pandemic can make a dangerous environment even more volatile for domestic abuse victims.
But there are resources in the River Region for those who find themselves trapped.
According to national statistics, nearly 20 people are physically abused by an intimate partner every minute. One in four woman and one in seven men have been seriously assaulted by a partner.
Economic instability, unsafe housing, neighborhood violence, and lack of safe and stable child care and social support can worsen already tenuous situations.
That’s why on Thursday, the One Place Family Justice Center, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey, and the Montgomery Police Department came together.
They acknowledged that domestic violence homicides have risen.
”We’re here today to say we want to help victims be safe. We do not want another domestic violence homicide, " explained Marjorie Baker with One Place Family Justice Center. “So we want to reduce homicides, we want to increase victim safety. We want to reduce fear and anxiety in families and children. We want to definitely wrap our services around for victims and most importantly, we want to hold offenders accountable.”
One Place Family Justice Center is preparing to hold monthly forums for individuals to zoom in on and learn more about family violence. Details are being made available at their website.
Baker said the work has not stopped efforts to support and protect victims, even as the pandemic has raged. In 2020, the organization helped 848 victims, up by nearly a hundred people from the year before.
