Recovery from Hurricane Sally continues in Fort Morgan

Fort Morgan, Ala. (WSFA) -Six months after Hurricane Sally struck, much remains the same in Fort Morgan.
“It’s still a mess,” says Joe Emerson, the Fort Morgan Civic Association President.
A week after the storm, Emerson told Reporter Sally Pitts he expected the area would recover quickly.
“When we met out here, right after the storm, I had in my mind four to six months, and we’ve been back rocking and rolling ready for a new season,” Emerson said.
But, recovery will take much longer. Glass and storm debris are still scattered along the beachfront.
“We’ve got a lot of trash still in the right of ways and in the public accesses,” Emerson said. “A lot of debris still on the beaches. And we’re hoping that the county, the state, and private property owners are going to step up and take care of this frustration.”
Meanwhile, Fort Morgan resident Chuck Scott says while slow, he can see the progress week by week.
“I walked up the road to the beaches here regularly, and I just see something that looks better almost every week,” Morgan said.
Scott and Emerson both hope the debris won’t keep vacationers away.
“If you come to the beach, the beach is still here, and it’ll be beautiful,” Scott added.
Those who do come, officials ask you to help the area recover. There is a clean-up event this Sunday, March 7th. They’re hoping for 150 volunteers. You’ll find details here.
“Anytime anybody’s walking the beach, grab a bag. You know, if you see some litter, clean it up. It’s nothing to take a few minutes out of your day to help out the community as a whole,” added Emerson.
