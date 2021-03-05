A ‘space hurricane’ has been confirmed to have existed over Earth

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It may be 2021, but this one comes straight from 2020′s playbook: Scientists and researchers have confirmed the existence of space hurricanes.
Yes, you read that right -- space hurricanes.
After sifting through satellite observations from August 2014, scientists from China, the U.S., Norway, and the United Kingdom noted the space hurricane swirling about in Earth’s upper atmosphere.
It’s the first-ever documented space hurricane, and it just so happened to be over our planet.
It was 620 miles wide, featured swirling masses of plasma, rained electrons instead of water, and pretty much remained in place over the North Pole for roughly 8 hours! If you’re wondering how big 620 miles actually is...the distance from Montgomery to Miami is 587 miles.
The reason the massive disturbance received the name ‘space hurricane’ is due to it resembling and behaving like the hurricanes we get here on Earth. It featured bands -- or flows -- of plasma ranging in strength from the edge of the system to the center.
These plasma flows rotated around a noticeable center just like rain bands and wind rotate around a real hurricane’s eye. Of course, there was no rain falling from these flows; rather, electrons were “raining” into Earth’s upper atmosphere.
Space hurricanes are believed to be caused by streams of plasma from the sun known as the solar wind, which contains clouds of charged particles. A substantial amount of that solar wind energy and those charged particles transferred quickly into Earth’s upper atmosphere can result in the formation of one of these space hurricanes.
Space hurricanes -- among other space weather phenomena -- can’t hurt humans thanks to Earth’s protective atmosphere and magnetosphere. They can, however, cause big problems because the radiation associated with the sun’s charged particles can interfere with orbiting satellites and some ground-level infrastructure.
That includes telecommunications, navigation systems and power grids.
Since this particular space hurricane swirled around over the North Pole, there are no known effects on Earth. It’s possible the outcome is a bit different down the road if one of these “storms” forms over a populated part of the planet.
A study about the finding that was published online back on February 26th in the journal Nature Communications lays out everything you could possibly want or need to know about the phenomenon.
