Suspect arrested in shooting that injured man on Wright’s Mill Rd. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left an Auburn man injured.
35-year-old Brandon Morgan was arrested Thursday and is charged with one count of first-degree felony assault.
The arrest stems form an investigation of an assault in the 1800 block of Old Wright’s Mill Road. Police arrived to the scene and found a 39-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to East Alabama Medical Center with serious injuries.
Morgan was developed a suspect during the investigation. Auburn police say the individuals involved are acquaintances and the incident was not a random occurrence.
Morgan was transported to the Lee County Jail where he will be held on a probation revocation.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Auburn Police Division at 334-501-3140 or the tip line at 334-246-1391.
