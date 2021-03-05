I-85 near Shorter reopens after fiery truck crash

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 85 near Shorter in Macon County has fully reopened several hours after a fiery crash.
Alabama State Troopers said the closure was prompted by a commercial vehicle crash around 6 a.m. The truck is said to have struck a bridge before bursting into flames.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said no injuries were reported.
The Shorter Volunteer Fire Department said the crash happened in the southbound lanes just south of the Shorter exit at mile marker 22. Shorter VFD said the box truck was engulfed with flames by the time they arrived but that the driver managed to escape without injury.
Motorists reported backups in the area of Marler Road in Pike Road, a distance of more than five miles from the crash. The road was fully reopened by 11 a.m.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
