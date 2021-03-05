The warmth sticks around, but does the sunshine?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cool, clear night is in progress across Alabama; temperatures will keep dropping, they’ll end up in the 40s by sunrise.
As the sun rises Friday, high clouds will stream in from the west. Expect more clouds than Thursday, but you’ll still see a few intervals of sunshine. Despite the extra cloud cover, temperatures will still end up close to 70 degrees by afternoon.
There is still a very low chance of a few light showers Friday night into early Saturday, but most of us will stay dry.
The clouds will break apart a bit by Saturday afternoon, leading to a partly cloudy and slightly cooler day in the middle 60s.
The second half of the weekend is all sunshine! Temperatures will still stay in the middle 60s, however.
Temperatures do push 70 degrees again by Monday, then fully return to the 70s starting Tuesday. In fact, by the middle of next week we’re looking at middle and upper 70s for most locations!
Overnight lows will stay chilly in the 30s and 40s. Saturday night, Sunday night and Monday night could bring at least a chance of frost, so remember to not plant anything just yet!
