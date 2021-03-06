Facebook removing “like” button on pages; follow WSFA 12 News for updates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Facebook is dropping the “like” button for pages in favor of a more simplified approach, but it could mean some of your favorite pages, including WSFA 12 News, will no longer show up on your news feed.
What does this mean? Instead of being able to “like” and “follow” a page, you will soon only be able to “follow” a page.
Thousands of you who only “like” WSFA 12 News on Facebook may no longer see our posts unless you choose to “follow” us instead.
If you like and follow WSFA 12 News on Facebook, you won’t need to do anything. You will still follow our page and get the latest breaking news and weather.
Facebook announced it is “removing ‘Likes’ and focusing on ‘Followers’ to simplify the way people connect with their favorite Pages. Unlike Likes, Followers of a Page represent the people who can receive updates from Pages, which helps give public figures a stronger indication of their fan base.”
These changes are happening on some pages you may already “like,” so you may want to check your settings to see if other pages you “like” need to be followed as well.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.