Montgomery clinic wraps up with nearly 8K fully vaccinated against COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cars have stopped pulling through the line and the smiles on tired health care workers’ faces are only getting bigger.
As the last vehicle rolled away from the old Montgomery Mall location on Friday, workers wrapped on a major COVID-19 drive-up vaccine clinic. Their efforts have left nearly 8,000 people now fully vaccinated a year into the pandemic that has claimed the lives of 10,000 Alabamians.
The first clinic happened nearly a month ago and ran from Feb. 8-12. Those who rolled down their windows after hours of waiting back then returned for a smoother process and their second dose in a familiar clinic that took place over the last five days.
The 10-day process was a major success for multiple organizations include the Alabama Department of Public Health, Baptist Health, the city of Montgomery, and the emergency management agencies in Montgomery, Autauga and Elmore counties.
The plan was to vaccinate 5,000 people, certainly not a small undertaking. But when it was over, thanks to another 3,000 doses from Baptist Health’s community inventory, people from more than a dozen counties across the state drove home with Pfizer’s vaccine starting to protect them.
Those tired but smiling faces? Well, there were nearly 1,000 of them, including both volunteers and health care workers. They, in turn, were supported by a number of local businesses that poured food, supplies and other support into their efforts.
The fight against COVID-19 isn’t over, but with each needle jab, it draws closer.
EDITOR’S NOTE: If you took part in the Feb. 8-12 clinic but were not able to get your second dose during this clinic, you need to call (334) 747-CVAC (2822) as soon as possible to re-schedule your appointment.
