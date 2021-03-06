Seasonable weekend, then big warm-up during the workweek

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a cloudy start to the day, cloud cover will break apart some later today. The afternoon will be partly cloudy and and temperatures will be slightly below average in the middle 60s.
Our average high temperature for this time of year is 67°. We’ll be a bit closer to that tomorrow! We’ll also see abundant sunshine Sunday.
Temperatures head back toward 70 degrees again by Monday under sunny skies. Then, the warm-up doesn’t stop there! By the middle of next week, highs will be in the middle and upper 70s. Some lower 80s even look possible by the end of next week.
Skies will generally feature a mix of sun and clouds each afternoon beginning Tuesday. rain chances stay at a fat zero percent!
Overnight lows will stay chilly in the 30s and 40s. Tonight, tomorrow night and Monday night could bring a chance of some frost, so remember to not plant anything just yet!
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.